Meet The Mockers

Here is a breakdown from five different NFL Mock Drafts and who, as of now (2-8-18),
they have the Browns selecting with the first and fourth overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft
April 26th, 27th and 28th.
Mel Kiper – ESPN.com :
1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming
4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn St.
Todd McShay – ESPN.com:
1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC
4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State
USAToday.com :
1st – Saquon Barkely – RB – Penn State
4th – Josh Rosen – QB – UCLA
NFL.com :
1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC
4th – Bradley Chubb – DE – North Carolina State
WalterFootball.com :
1st – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State
4th – Baker Mayfield – QB – Oklahoma