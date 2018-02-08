Meet The Mockers

Here is a breakdown from five different NFL Mock Drafts and who, as of now (2-8-18),

they have the Browns selecting with the first and fourth overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft

April 26th, 27th and 28th.

Mel Kiper – ESPN.com :

1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming

4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn St.

Todd McShay – ESPN.com:

1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC

4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State

USAToday.com :

1st – Saquon Barkely – RB – Penn State

4th – Josh Rosen – QB – UCLA

NFL.com :

1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC

4th – Bradley Chubb – DE – North Carolina State

WalterFootball.com :

1st – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State

4th – Baker Mayfield – QB – Oklahoma