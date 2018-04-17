MEET THE MOCKERS 3.0

Here’s the latest breakdown of some of the “Mock Drafts” and who the so called experts have the Cleveland Browns taking in the NFL Draft which begins on Thursday, April 26th in Dallas Texas. The Browns own the 1st and 4th picks in the first round.
Mel Kiper – ESPN.com :
1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming
4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn St.
Todd McShay – ESPN.com:
1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC
4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State
USAToday.com :
1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming
4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State
NFL.com :
1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC
4th – Bradley Chubb – DE – North Carolina State
BleacherReport:
1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming
4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State
CBSSports.com:
1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming
4th – Trade to the Buffalo Bills who take – Sam Darnold – QB – USC
(Browns get Bills No. 12, No. 22, No. 65 and a future first-round pick)
12th – Harold Landry – DE – Boston College
22nd – Kolton Miller – OL – UCLA
Ourlads.com:
1st – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State
4th – Josh Rosen – QB – UCLA
Pro Football Focus:
1st – Baker Mayfield – QB – Oklahoma
4th – Maurice Hurst – DL – Michigan
NBC Sports:
1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming
4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State