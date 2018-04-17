MEET THE MOCKERS 3.0

Here’s the latest breakdown of some of the “Mock Drafts” and who the so called experts have the Cleveland Browns taking in the NFL Draft which begins on Thursday, April 26th in Dallas Texas. The Browns own the 1st and 4th picks in the first round.

Mel Kiper – ESPN.com :

1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming

4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn St.

Todd McShay – ESPN.com:

1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC

4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State

USAToday.com :

1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming

4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State

NFL.com :

1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC

4th – Bradley Chubb – DE – North Carolina State

BleacherReport:

1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming

4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State

CBSSports.com:

1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming

4th – Trade to the Buffalo Bills who take – Sam Darnold – QB – USC

(Browns get Bills No. 12, No. 22, No. 65 and a future first-round pick)

12th – Harold Landry – DE – Boston College

22nd – Kolton Miller – OL – UCLA

Ourlads.com:

1st – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State

4th – Josh Rosen – QB – UCLA

Pro Football Focus:

1st – Baker Mayfield – QB – Oklahoma

4th – Maurice Hurst – DL – Michigan

NBC Sports:

1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming

4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State