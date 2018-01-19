Meet The Mockers

Here is a breakdown from five different websites posting their NFL Mock Drafts and who, as of now(1-19-18) they have the Browns selecting with the first and fourth overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft held April 26th, 27th and 28th.
Mel Kiper – ESPN.com :
1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming
4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn St.
CBS Sports.com :
1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC
4th – Minkah Fitzpatrick – CB/S – Alabama
LandOf10.com :
1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC
4th – Mike McGlinchey – OG – Notre Dame
ProFootballFocus.com :
1st – Baker Mayfield – QB – Oklahoma
4th – Minkah Fitzpatrick – CB/S – Alabama
WalterFootball.com :
1st – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State
4th – Minkah Fitzpatrick – CB/S – Alabama