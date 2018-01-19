Meet The Mockers

Here is a breakdown from five different websites posting their NFL Mock Drafts and who, as of now(1-19-18) they have the Browns selecting with the first and fourth overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft held April 26th, 27th and 28th.

Mel Kiper – ESPN.com :

1st – Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming

4th – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn St.

CBS Sports.com :

1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC

4th – Minkah Fitzpatrick – CB/S – Alabama

LandOf10.com :

1st – Sam Darnold – QB – USC

4th – Mike McGlinchey – OG – Notre Dame

ProFootballFocus.com :

1st – Baker Mayfield – QB – Oklahoma

4th – Minkah Fitzpatrick – CB/S – Alabama

WalterFootball.com :

1st – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State

4th – Minkah Fitzpatrick – CB/S – Alabama