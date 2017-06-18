If you’re a sucker for “dog-is-man’s best friend” movies…or in this case “girl’s best friend”, then you will absolutely love this movie.

It ranks up there with the best of them, IMO.

Even Better. It’s based on a true story.

Kate Mara plays Megan Leavey, a young woman who’s life is at a dead-end. No friends. Dysfunctional family.

To escape it all, she joins the Marines. Eventually, she finds herself in the canine unit there, teamed up with a dog, Rex, who has his own anger issues.

The movie is the story of how they bond and how they become heroes keeping their fellow soldiers safe during the war in Iraq. And, how through perseverance and love, you can overcome any obstacle.

It’s a remarkable true story. Told in a touching, heartfelt way. Bring tissues.

OK. I’m a softy.

Rotten Tomatoes reviewers even give this 8/10. I give it 4 stars.

So, If you can tear yourself away from the CGI-driven blockbuster movies for a moment–and enjoy some human and canine drama with a great story…go see this movie.

