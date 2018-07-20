Cabrera, Diaz Joining Tribe

In the wake of the Indians acquiring Brad Hand and Adam Cimber from the San Diego Padres, the Cleveland Indians have made another set of moves by adding third baseman/outfielder Yandy Diaz and outfielder Melky Cabrera from Class AAA Columbus. Both players have had impressive runs with the Clippers with Cabrera batting .321 with eight RBI, while Diaz has batted .284 with two home runs and 27 RBI.

To activate Diaz and Cabrera, the Indians already have or will have optioned outfielder Greg Allen, left-handed pitcher Tyler Olson and right-hand pitcher Adam Plutko to Columbus.

Rookie right-hander Shane Bieber will be another addition to the team in the coming days when he will be called up from Columbus, as well. Bieber was optioned to the Clippers so he would be able to continue pitching to through the All-Star break.

He is set to start for the Tribe on Tuesday when the Indians take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field.