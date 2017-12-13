Men – Babies when they’re sick?

Grown men have a reputation for immediately turning into GIANT BABIES when they get sick.

And according to a new study . . . that’s totally JUSTIFIED.

Researchers in Canada found that flu symptoms really DO hit men harder than they hit women.

Why? They found that women’s immune systems do a better job of fighting viruses and producing antibodies than men’s . . . and it seems to be connected to their extra estrogen.

And this could all go back to evolutionary biology. Early men needed to be bigger and stronger to survive . . . so it was more important for their bodies to produce extra testosterone and not bother with making enough estrogen to fight off viruses.

