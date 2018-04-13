Mercy To Host Health and Wellness Fair

Mercy Hospital’s Health & Wellness Fair will be the topic when Becky Bondoni Fernandez M.A – Public Relations Coordinator was on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning.

The event, held on April 21, is presented by Rotary Club of Canton and Mercy Medical Center.

Canton, Ohio: The Rotary Club of Canton and Mercy Medical Center have partnered to bring very low-cost health screenings to the Stark County community. On Saturday, April 21, the Health Screen & Wellness Fair will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Mercy Medical Center’s Mercy Hall Auditorium, 1320 Mercy Drive NW, Canton. Mercy Hall is located directly behind the hospital’s main parking garage.

For $40, community members can purchase a Basic Panel of blood screenings, which include: CBC with differential, CMP, lipid profile and thyroid (TSH). This Basic Panel tests for cholesterol, anemia and kidney/liver function and provides over 30 results. In addition to the $40 Basic Panel, several optional screenings will also be offered, including:

* A1C Hemoglobin (extended look at glucose/blood sugar) $15

* PSA (prostate) $15

* Vitamin D 25-Hydroxy (vitamin D deficiency) $48

A 12-hour fast is recommended for more accurate results. To register in advance, please call the Canton Rotary at 330-452-2882 or visit www.cantonrotary.org. Although registration is preferred, walk-in appointments are also welcome. Rotary Club of Canton will accept cash, check and credit card (VISA and MASTERCARD) for the above screenings.

In addition to the blood screenings, Mercy Medical Center is offering a FREE Wellness Fair with health information and additional FREE screenings, such as blood pressure checks, body mass index readings, pulmonary function testing and much more.

Mercy Medical Center, a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System, operates a 476-bed hospital serving Stark, Carroll, Wayne, Holmes and Tuscarawas Counties and parts of Southeastern Ohio. It has 620 members on its Medical Staff and employs 2,500 people.

Mercy operates outpatient health centers in Alliance, Carroll County, Jackson Township, Lake Township, Louisville, Massillon, North Canton, Plain Township and Tuscarawas County. A Catholic hospital, Mercy Medical Center upholds the mission and philosophy of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine and continues to be responsive to the needs of the community. For more information, see cantonmercy.org.