CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – What would it be like in the hospital without either blood type A, B or O?

The American Red Cross is demonstrating that in a literal way with their ‘#missingtype’ campaign.

A number of organizations are leaving out the letters A, B and O in their logos, announcements and other promotional materials, to emphasize the need for new blood donors.

This is a time of year when the main blood groups see shortages because school is out and folks are on vacation.