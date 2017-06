GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – This Spring was warm and very, very wet.

The March-through-May numbers from the Akron Canton Airport show it was the second wettest spring on record, with 17.61 inches of rain.

That’s nearly 7 inches above normal.

And the average temperature was 51.7 degrees, which is about 3 degrees above normal.

For weather purposes, March through May is considered Spring.