Meyer And Buckeyes Land Top 2 Recruiting Class

(Official Ohio State Press Release)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2018 class of recruits that coach Urban Meyer and his Ohio State football program have secured will be among the best classes in the nation. The class includes five more players who signed national letters of intent with the Buckeyes on Wednesday and, including the 21 who signed with Ohio State in December, gives the Buckeyes a 26-member class.

By all accounts, it is for sure going to be a Top 3 class, and it gives Ohio State seven consecutive years under Meyer with at least a Top 5 recruiting class.

So things are going well for Ohio State, and why not? The team has won six championships under Meyer, including a national title in 2014 and Big Ten championships in 2014 and this past year. Ohio State has won more games the past six years – 73 – than all but one school and the eight losses since Meyer took over are tied for fewest in the country during this time.

Plus, it was announced today that Director of Athletics Gene Smith and Meyer are working on a two-year contract extension that, when approved in April, will keep Meyer coaching the Buckeyes through at least the 2022 season.

Those on board and signing with Ohio State Wednesday include a much needed trio of defensive ends, including Cleveland Heights standout Tyreke Smith, and a Wednesday announcement by the top offensive tackle in the class – Nicholas Petit-Frere, from Tampa, Fla. – that set off a nice little celebration in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Ohio State’s February signees include:

Tyler Friday, a defensive end from Ramsey, N.J., and Don Bosco Prep;

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a defensive end from Oradell, N.J. and Bergen Catholic;

Chris Olave, a wide receiver from San Marcos, Calif., and Mission Hills;

Nicholas Petit-Frere, an offensive tackle from Tampa, Fla., and Berkeley Prep; and

Tyreke Smith, a defensive end from Cleveland and Cleveland Heights

