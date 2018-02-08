Meyer And Buckeyes Land Top 2 Recruiting Class
By Kenny Roda
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 1:35 AM

(Official Ohio State Press Release)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2018 class of recruits that coach Urban Meyer and his Ohio State football program have secured will be among the best classes in the nation. The class includes five more players who signed national letters of intent with the Buckeyes on Wednesday and, including the 21 who signed with Ohio State in December, gives the Buckeyes a 26-member class.

By all accounts, it is for sure going to be a Top 3 class, and it gives Ohio State seven consecutive years under Meyer with at least a Top 5 recruiting class.

So things are going well for Ohio State, and why not? The team has won six championships under Meyer, including a national title in 2014 and Big Ten championships in 2014 and this past year. Ohio State has won more games the past six years – 73 – than all but one school and the eight losses since Meyer took over are tied for fewest in the country during this time.

Plus, it was announced today that Director of Athletics Gene Smith and Meyer are working on a two-year contract extension that, when approved in April, will keep Meyer coaching the Buckeyes through at least the 2022 season.

Those on board and signing with Ohio State Wednesday include a much needed trio of defensive ends, including Cleveland Heights standout Tyreke Smith, and a Wednesday announcement by the top offensive tackle in the class – Nicholas Petit-Frere, from Tampa, Fla. – that set off a nice little celebration in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Ohio State’s February signees include:

  • Tyler Friday, a defensive end from Ramsey, N.J., and Don Bosco Prep;
  • Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a defensive end from Oradell, N.J. and Bergen Catholic;
  • Chris Olave, a wide receiver from San Marcos, Calif., and Mission Hills;
  • Nicholas Petit-Frere, an offensive tackle from Tampa, Fla., and Berkeley Prep; and
  • Tyreke Smith, a defensive end from Cleveland and Cleveland Heights

Ohio State Recruiting Class Roster

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / Last School
Kamryn Babb WR 6-1 189 St. Louis, Mo. / Christian Brothers College
Matthew Baldwin QB 6-3 195 Austin, Texas / Lake Travis
Sevyn Banks CB 6-1 180 Orlando, Fla. / Jones
Cameron Brown WR 6-1 175 St. Louis, Mo. / Christian Brothers College
Tyler Friday DE 6-3 262 Ramsey, N.J. / Don Bosco Prep
Dallas Gant LB 6-3 225 Toledo, Ohio / St. John’s Jesuit
Jaelen Gill HB 6-1 182 Westerville, Ohio / South
Marcus Hooker SAF 6-0 185 New Castle, Pa. / New Castle
Antwuan Jackson DT 6-2 305 Ellenwood, Ga. / Cedar Grove/Blinn J.C.
Javontae Jean-Baptiste DE 6-5 215 Oradell, N.J. / Bergen Catholic
Tyreke Johnson CB 6-1 191 Jacksonville, Fla. / Trinity Christian Academy
Matthew Jones OL 6-4 315 Brooklyn, N.Y. / Erasmus Hall
Teradja Mitchell LB 6-2 235 Virginia Beach, Va. / Bishop Sullivan
Chris Olave WR 6-1 170 San Marcos, Calif. / Mission Hills
Nicholas Petit-Frere OT 6-6 272 Tampa, Fla. / Berkeley Prep
K’Vaughan Pope LB 6-2 210 Dinwiddie, Va. / Dinwiddie
Josh Proctor SAF 6-2 190 Owasso, Okla. / Owasso
Jeremy Ruckert TE 6-6 240 Lindenhurst, N.Y. / Lindenhurst
L’Christian Smith WR 6-6 205 Huber Heights, Ohio / Wayne
Tyreke Smith DE 6-3 260 Cleveland, Ohio / Cleveland Heights
Brian Snead RB 5-11 200 Seffner, Fla. / Armwood
Master Teague RB 5-11 210 Murfreesboro, Tenn. / Blackman
Tommy Togiai DT 6-3 290 Pocatello, Idaho / Highland
Taron Vincent DT 6-2 285 Bradenton, Fla. / IMG Academy
Alex Williams ATH 6-7 250 Pickerington, Ohio / North
Max Wray OT 6-6 289 Franklin, Tenn. / Franklin