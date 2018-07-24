MGM Suing Vegas Shooting Victims!

Talk about adding insult to injury, but MGM Resorts International is taking a rather bizarre step in their efforts to avoid being sued by the survivors and families of the Las Vegas concert massacre last October. They’re suing them – ALL of them – and they number more than one-thousand.

“To hear that MGM was suing my family, it forces me to relive all the pain and suffering all over again,” said Wayne Meyer, whose son Austin was one of the 58 murdered. “I somehow feel like I’m back to square one. I’m disgusted … I’ve already lost my son and now they want to sue me. They want to take what little I have left and that makes me mad. It’s really hard. I think about my son every day.”

So what gives? The company isn’t looking for money but instead is asking the courts to protect them from the survivors and victims from filing suit. And get this – they may have a federal law on their side – the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Technologies Act, or SAFETY Act. It could shield the hotel and concert venue owner from liability.

Source: CNN