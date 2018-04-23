Mike Gibbons Has a Plan To Pay for “The Wall”

Senate Candidate Mike Gibbons recently released a plan that would result in Mexico paying for the border wall. Under the plan, entrants across the Mexican border into the United States would pay a border crossing toll that would fund the construction and maintenance for the border wall.

“As a conservative outsider, I plan on bringing common-sense conservative solutions to the U.S. Senate,” Gibbons said. “This innovative plan is a perfect example. It will build the wall to protect our border and cost the American taxpayer nothing, helping to fulfill one of President Trump’s key campaign promises.”

The career politicians have not been able to get the Wall funded for President Trump, but Mike Gibbons will.