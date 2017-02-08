Miku Guilty in Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 8, 2017) – It’s guilty on all counts and the maximum sentence for the Canton man blamed for killing his young daughter.

A Stark County Common Pleas Court jury has found 23-year-old Mathew Miku guilty of murder and child endangering this afternoon.

Miku had called police saying he found 3-year-old Hailey Miku dead in her bed in March of last year.

Immediately after the verdict, Judge Chryssa Hartnett sentenced Miku life in prison with parole only possible after 23 years.

Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Fred Scott says no legal process can bring Hailey back, but he has great respect for the jury for providing justice.

The trial began Monday. The jury returned its verdict following an hour of deliberations.