Millenials Prefer Socialism to Capitalism?

Casey Mattox, Directer of the Center for Academic Freedom (CAF), believes today’s youth do not understand that socialism and communism are enemies of free speech and that more needs to be done to protect speech on college campuses. He spoke to Gary Rivers Wednesday morning about an alarming trend on today’s college campuses.

His talking points:

• The fact that a radio host cannot speak on a college campus without mass uproar is proof that we are witnessing a sad state of affairs on our nation’s college campuses.

• Communism and socialism are two sides of the same ugly coin. Both silence free speech, hurt minority opinions, and are contrary to American ideals.

• The University of Wyoming needs to take swift action to ensure a conservative speaker can speak as planned. A speaker’s political affiliation should not be a litmus test for his ability to speak.