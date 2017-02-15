Millennial Drivers Most Risky

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 15, 2017) – Young millennials are getting the blame again.

This time a new report from AAA says those in the 19-24 age group are America’s riskiest drivers, more so than new drivers and the elderly.

Kimberly Schwind with AAA says more than 88-percent of drivers in this age group claim to have engaged in at least one dangerous behavior the past 30 days such as texting behind the wheel and running a red light.

The report shows drivers are less likely to take those risks as they age.

Traffic deaths increased 7-percent nationally in 2015, the largest single year jump in five decades.

There were just over 35,000 U.S. traffic deaths in 2015, the latest year on record.