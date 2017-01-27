Minerva Woman Dies in Crash

PARIS TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 27, 2017) – A Minerva woman was killed during a three vehicle crash on US 30 in Paris Township about 8:30 this morning.

21-year-old Jordyon Kreitzer died when the SUV she was riding in slid into the path of an oncoming semi truck, and was then hit by another pick-up truck.

The driver of the pick-up truck is 7 months pregnant. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The other two drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say Kreitzer was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

