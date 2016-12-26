Minerva Woman Killed in Christmas Night Crash

PARIS TWP, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 26, 2016) Confusion over where to make a left turn may have contributed to a fatal accident north of Minerva on Christmas night.

76-year-old Beverly Fry of Minerva died later at Aultman after the two-vehicle crash along Route 183 in Paris Township.

The state patrol say her husband Richard had made a premature turn and was either stationary or backing up when his vehicle was struck.

They continue investigating.

Richard and a child in the Fry vehicle were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.

