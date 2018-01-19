Did You Miss Open Enrollment? There are Still Options!

Gary Rivers spoke with eHealth’s Rachel Rambo this morning at 10:35a on 1480 WHBC to help anyone who may have missed the mandatory open enrollment period. You just may have other options.

Sr. Marketing Manager, Customer Acquisition at eHealth RACHEL RAMBO says that this year, the Open Enrollment period to sign up for a policy through the Health Insurance Marketplace was much shorter than in the past. The deadline for enrollment on the Federal exchange was December 15. (Many state run exchanges were open longer.) Previously, you had well into January to choose a plan. It’s likely that many people were unaware of the change and missed their chance to enroll in an insurance policy. Instead of taking the risk of going without insurance, there are a few alternatives to get some form of coverage after the Open Enrollment deadline.