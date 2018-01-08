MLK’s Legacy Is Cherished by Local Event Organizers

The Greater Canton Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is hosting the 26th Anniversary Canton Mayor’s MLK Breakfast on Thursday, January 11th, 2018.

Chair, Rev Dr Arrington was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show today to talk about the event.

Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to the nonviolent struggle for racial equality in the United States. The third Monday in January marks Martin Luther King Day, a U.S. holiday that honors King’s legacy and challenges citizens to engage in volunteer service in their communities.

Learn How you can get a ticket and how Rev Arrington feels about MLK’s legacy: