Moderate Snowfall Hits Fast, Impacts Morning Commute

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – 3 to 4 inches of snow across the area on Wednesday morning.

AccuWeather was looking for another inch or two before it ends early Wednesday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for Stark, Summit, Wayne and Portage Counties through this evening; it’s a Winter Storm Warning for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties.

Nearly all area school districts closed for the day

And, Kent State Stark, Kent State Tusc and Stark State College also closed for the day.

The three colleges had initially decided to open at 12 noon, but changed their plans.

we have event cancellations and more at our Closings and Delays page.