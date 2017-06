NIMISHILLEN TWP, Ohio (WHBC) – A 26-year-old Mogadore woman is dead in that two-vehicle crash near the Route 44 bridge over Route 62 in Nimishillen Township on Wednesday.

Bethany Kahler’s car was hit broadside by a semi; she died at the scene.

The state patrol says the truck driver ran a stop sign at the interchange.

No charges or citations have been issued yet.