Mom, Kids Honor Police, Others with Stone Art

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A Plain Township mother of three says she’s teaching her kids to respect the police and listen to them, but to not be afraid of them.

As part of the Cujini family’s efforts to thank the people they care about, the kids recently gave small, painted stones to a Stark County Sheriff’s deputy and a North Canton police officer.

They include a short message, thanking them for their service.

Holly Cujini says she’s never had to call the police, but is glad to know they’re there.