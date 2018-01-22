Mom of Perry Suicide Victim Speaks Out

Police had initially said bullying was not involved in the recent suicide death of a Perry High School, but 15-year-old Hayden Porter’s mother now believes it may have been a factor… Ashley Jones says she had no indication that the freshman student might take his own life, but discussion on social media sites leads her to think bullying may have been a factor… She has this message…

Porters’ is one of six deaths of current or former Perry students this school year ruled as or suspected to be suicides.