What Did Mom Put In Her Son’s “Care Package”

A College Kid Opens a Care Package From His Mom . . . and It’s the Trash He Was Supposed to Take Out.

Somehow, a teenager forgetting to do his chores has become international news.

There’s an 18-year-old kid named Connor Cox who’s a freshman at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. And a few weeks ago, he got a care package from his mom.

But when he opened it up, all he found inside was a bunch of trash.

And not just any trash. It was the trash he was supposed to take out back when he was at home for winter break, but he forgot.

Connor posted a picture of the box of garbage on Twitter and now it’s going viral.

