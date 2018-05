Local filmmaker, Joshua Scott, will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show this morning to talk about his new short film series, “Memoirs of WWII” , that features the personal accounts of living WWII Veterans, told in a compelling and high-quality style.

The first episode was recently released and can be viewed at www.memoirsofwwii.com

promo video:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FHYjurGN9UyXXWOMImAU5Cm5Ghx265hZ/view?usp=sharing