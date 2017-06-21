Money for Fireworks Needed

As Mayor Tom Bernabei told 1480 WHBC this week…plans are under way for “A Monumental Fourth” celebration in Canton on July 3rd. However, it appears there’s a need for money to make sure the event happens. The men who raised the money last year, Bob and Patrick Harper, say they still need to raise about $15,000. The money will go towards fireworks, a sound system, portable bathrooms and city workers, including police officers and firefighters. Plans are to hold the event on Monday, July 3rd at the McKinley Monument. Admission is free. If you want to make a contribution you can do so at Patrick Harper’s shop, A Cobbler Shoe Repair at 213 Market Ave. N. You can also drop off a donation at the American Legion Canton Post 44, 1633 Cleveland Ave. NW; or Golden Lodge Local 1123, 1234 Harrison Ave. SW.