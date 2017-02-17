Monopoly Fans Have Voted the Thimble Out of the Game

Another piece of random nostalgia has died an unceremonious death.

Hasbro just announced that Monopoly fans have spoken, and the THIMBLE game piece has been voted out. It’s been one of the tokens since the game debuted in 1935.

Hasbro has been running a vote where people will pick a new game piece from choices like sunglasses, a penguin, a hashtag, and four different emoji faces.

And to make room, one of the originals had to go. The thimble lost . . . and we’ll find out what’s replacing it next month.

The thimble is the second “domestic” item to be removed from the game in the past four years. The iron was removed in 2013 and replaced by a cat.

