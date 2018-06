CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – We haven’t had an extended heat wave in the area for six years, according to weather records, but we’re starting one on Friday.

AccuWeather says highs will be 90 or in the 90s for the next week or so.

And the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature which combines various factors like heat, humidity, any cloud cover and wind speed will reach 100 starting Saturday.

They say the extreme heat especially with weekend highs in the mid 90s will be dangerous for outdoor activities.