More Ticks in Ohio, More Cases of Lyme Disease

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – We’re seeing more deer ticks (aka black-legged ticks) every year in northeast Ohio.

That’s the tick that can carry Lyme Disease.

Stark County Health Department Program Coordinator Phil Revlock says he’s seen about a dozen tick specimens so far this year.

Two of them were deer ticks.

He advises wearing long pants and long-sleeve shirts when hiking or otherwise in a wooded area.

Also, tuck the pant legs into your socks.

There were 270 human cases of Lyme Disease in Ohio last year.

The numbers have been increasing every year since 2010.

The state health department no longer tests deer ticks for the disease.