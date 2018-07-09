Morning News Anchor Wanted

Alpha Media – Canton is seeking a talented professional broadcast Morning News Anchor with a great attitude and an exceptional work ethic for the news team of Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook, WHBC-AM. The ideal candidate is a seasoned reporter with at least two years’ experience in news gathering, writing and on-air anchor duties; someone who is capable of wearing any hat in the newsroom, from being the primary news reporter to traffic anchor and digital content creator, and is able to naturally resonate with the audience.

Alpha Media has a passion for great radio and digital content. Our philosophy is to be smaller, faster, bolder, and work as a high functioning, best of class team at all levels. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media operates 228 radio stations within 49 markets across the United States covering all formats.

We are live and local and can’t wait to talk to you!

Responsibilities of this position may include the following:

Write and report news.

Operate on-air console and audio controls.

Collaborate with show producers and News Director on the news of the day and prioritize coverage.

Monitor all news coverage on local television affiliates, local newspapers and local radio competitors.

Available to be on-call after midnight for breaking news stories.

Provide photos and video while covering news stories when applicable.

Post stories to station website and social media sites.

Create video/audio content.

Requirements of this position include:

A minimum of two years’ experience in news gathering, writing, and on-air anchor duties.

Must be available to work on an as-needed basis and be available for breaking news.

Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Proficient in use of audio editing software and remote broadcast equipment.

Ability to interact with the listening audience.

Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and adhere to strict deadlines.

This position requires a fully insured personal vehicle and valid driver’s license.

We’d love to hear a sample of your work! If you would like to send a demo, include the link to your website in your cover letter. If you do not have a website, upload your demo in YouTube and provide the link.

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter and resume ASAP by clicking here: https://recruiting2.ultipro.com/ALP1009 … a6464afcb7

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.