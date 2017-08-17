Morning Show Top 5 – Elvis Hits!

Thursday, August 17th – 5 of the Top 20 Elvis Presley songs of all time!
Prize: 2 tickets to Charlie Daniels Band at the Stark County Fair and $20 Gift Card to the Holy Trinity Grecian Festival
1 It’s Now Or Never
2 Jailhouse Rock
3 Are You Lonesome Tonight
4 A Little Less Conversation
5 The Wonder Of You
6 Way Down
7 Wooden Heart
8 Rock A Hula Baby / Can’t Help Falling In Love*
9 All Shook Up
10 Surrender
11 Suspicious Minds
12 Return To Sender
13 Good Luck Charm
14 A Fool Such As I / I Need Your Love Tonight
15 In The Ghetto
16 Devil In Disguise
17 Hound Dog
18 (Marie’s The Name) His Latest Flame / Little Sister
19 It’s Only Love / Beyond The Reef*
20 Crying In The Chapel