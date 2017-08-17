Morning Show Top 5 – Elvis Hits!

Thursday, August 17th – 5 of the Top 20 Elvis Presley songs of all time!

1 It’s Now Or Never

2 Jailhouse Rock

3 Are You Lonesome Tonight

4 A Little Less Conversation

5 The Wonder Of You

6 Way Down

7 Wooden Heart

8 Rock A Hula Baby / Can’t Help Falling In Love*

9 All Shook Up

10 Surrender

11 Suspicious Minds

12 Return To Sender

13 Good Luck Charm

14 A Fool Such As I / I Need Your Love Tonight

15 In The Ghetto

16 Devil In Disguise

17 Hound Dog

18 (Marie’s The Name) His Latest Flame / Little Sister

19 It’s Only Love / Beyond The Reef*

20 Crying In The Chapel