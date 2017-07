CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The National Weather Service had gotten NO reports of major storm damage from the region, even though part of Stark County and other area counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Friday morning.

There were a few reports of wires down.

There was a 2-hour-long power outage centered in Springfield Township in Summit County, just north of the county line.

Ohio Edison indicated that 1500 Lake and Plain Township customers were affected.