The 10 Most Popular Pets

A new survey found the most popular pets in America. And somehow TARANTULAS managed to make the list. Here are the full results . . .

1. Dogs. 45% of us have dogs.

2. Cats, 30%.

3. Fish, 9%.

4. Birds, 5%.

5. Hamsters, gerbils, and mice 2%.

6. Horses, 2%.

7. Snakes, 2%.

8. Guinea pigs, 1%.

9. Iguanas, geckos, and other lizards, 1%.

10. Tarantulas, 1%.