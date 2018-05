CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A motorcycle operator is serious at Aultman after he lost control of his bike on northbound I-77 near the Route 30 exit at around 5:30 on Wednesday morning.

The Canton police Traffic Bureau says the unnamed male driver went off the right side of the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Apparently no other vehicles were involved.

The accident tied up traffic on northbound I-77 for over an hour-and-a-half.