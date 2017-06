TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into a tractor trailer rig at the Routes 30 and 241 interchange in Tuscarawas Township Tuesday morning.

The state patrol says the truck was making a left turn from the westbound Route 30 ramp when the cyclist slammed into and under the trailer.

They believe the truck driver failed to yield the right of way.

The Route 241 bridge over 30 was closed for about an hour.