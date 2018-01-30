A Movie to Promote Kindness

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, actor Tom Hanks poses for photographers at the premiere of "The Post" in London. It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks. The actor will star as Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic “You Are My Friend.” TriStar Pictures announced Monday, jan. 29, 2018, that it has acquired worldwide rights to the film, to be directed by “Diary of a Teenage Girl” filmmaker Marielle Heller. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/A, File)

Tom Hanks has signed on to play Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in a biopic about the beloved children’s TV star.

“You Are My Friend” is based on Rogers’ relationship with journalist Tom Junod, who got to know the icon while writing a profile of him for “Esquire” magazine in 1998. It’s described as a feel-good film in which “a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.”

According to Hannah Minghella, the president of TriStar Pictures, the point of the story is “to remind us all of the transformative power of kindness and respect to heal and unite.”

Source: Entertainment Weekly