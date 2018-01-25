How Much Would You Pay to see Elton John one last time?

Music legend Elton John is launching a goodbye tour. He says he’ll tour one final time so he can spend more time with his husband and children. It is a 3-year tour and it starts in September. He’s coming to Quicken Loans Arena on November 3rd. So, how much would you pay for a ticket? At first glance around the internet, tickets for floor seats range anywhere from $750 per seat to $2000 per seat. What about nose bleed, just to say you were there? You’ll pay atleast $200-per seat. He said yesterday he’s been touring since he was 17 and it’s time to say thanks to all of his fans and to say goodbye.