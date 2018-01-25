How Much Would You Pay to see Elton John one last time?
By Pam Cook
Jan 25, 2018 @ 6:18 AM
Singer Elton John announces final world tour at Gotham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Music legend Elton John is launching a goodbye tour.  He says he’ll tour one final time so he can spend more time with his husband and children.  It is a 3-year tour and it starts in September.  He’s coming to Quicken Loans Arena on November 3rd.  So, how much would you pay for a ticket?  At first glance around the internet, tickets for floor seats range anywhere from $750 per seat to $2000 per seat.  What about nose bleed, just to say you were there?  You’ll pay atleast $200-per seat.   He said yesterday he’s been touring since he was 17 and it’s time to say thanks to all of his fans and to say goodbye.

