Mulligan’s Closing

Here’s what the owner of Mulligan’s had to say:

A Belden Village Landmark for 37 Years Closes

As December approached, my sister, Joycelyn Briggs, and I were excited about Mulligan’s entering its 37th year of operation. What we didn’t notice was that during those 37 years we also got considerably older. Joycelyn got sick, with what we thought was the flu at the end of November. On December 1st she had a high fever, trouble breathing, and appeared to be disoriented. We called an ambulance to take her to Aultman Hospital, where she was diagnosed with Pneumonia. She spent most of December in the hospital and at Aultman’s Woodlawn Rehabilitation Center. She celebrated her 76th Birthday at Aultman and, although she is still going through rehab at home, it is unlikely that she will be able to return to work.

Bill Fenner, Mulligan’s Front of the House Manager for over 35 years and I were the last two remaining managers and we tried to keep Mulligan’s running. However, I soon became ill because of the exhaustive hours we were keeping and Mulligan’s employees took me to Stat Care where I was diagnosed with Acute Double Pneumonia (both lungs). I explained to the doctor that it was impossible for me to take off work or go to the hospital. I tried to keep going but it has been too much for me to handle.

This winter has taken a tremendous toll on many families. The week after Christmas we had three Wakes at Mulligan’s. Two of them were the results of Pneumonia. One of them was a close friend of mine, just a couple years older than me.

All of this made me realize my own mortality and to re-evaluate my options and plans for my remaining years. I will be 75yrs old in June and I would like to make it to that birthday. My sister and I do not have any family members interested or willing to take over Mulligan’s. However, there is always hope that a local entrepreneur will step forward and continue Mulligan’s legacy, as a “locally owned and operated” institution at Belden Village. This is not the way I envisioned Mulligan’s ending but it is time I accepted my own mortality and started following my doctor’s orders.

We have contacted La Pizzeria and The Canal Grill in Canal Fulton. Both are locally owned restaurants and they have both agreed to do their best to accommodate large groups that have already booked Party or Banquet Reservations with Mulligan’s.

A friend of mine recently reminded me that “life is not about the destination but about the journey.” I would like to wholeheartedly thank all of our loyal customers, employees, friends, and their families who have shared this amazing journey with us and our families over these many years

THANK YOU.

Ron Briggs, Owner