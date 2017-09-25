Music of the Eagles To Meet the Canton Symphony

Classic Rock Meets Orchestra when Jeans ‘n Classics joins the CSO for a night of celebrating The Music of The Eagles. Dan Cavalancia Jr, Marketing Manager for the Canton Symphony Orchestra, along with Assistant Conductor, Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz spoke to Gary Rivers Monday morning about the events.

Guests to the program will hear mega-hits by the Eagles, including Hotel California, Witchy Woman, Desperado, and New Kid in Town.

In addition, the Mix 941 / News-Talk 1480 WHBC VIP Tequila Sunrise Pre-Concert Party consists of free food, a DJ, giveaways and cash bar.

For tickets and VIP passes, click through here: https://www.cantonsymphony.org/938