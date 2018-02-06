Music Educator of the Year Award Finalists Announced

CANTON, OH – The CSO is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2018 Music Educator of the Year Award. One of the finalists will named the Music Educator of the Year at the orchestra’s MasterWorks concert on March 3. Music Director Gerhardt Zimmermann will present the award on stage at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. The Finalists are (in no particular order):
- Richard Kibler – Lake Local Schools
- Heather Cooper – Canton Country Day School
- Cynthia Grove – Jackson Local Schools
- Ralena Dahlheimer – Canton City Schools
- Brian Kieffer – Plain Local Schools
- Amy Bush – Canton Local Schools
- Michele Monigold – Jackson Local Schools
- Mindy Domer – Carrollton Exempted Village Schools
- Beth Polen – Perry Local Schools
- Susan Michaels – Alliance City Schools
Nominations for the award were open from mid-October-December 15, 2017. The nominees must be licensed Music Educators in a public, private or parochial school classroom setting in the area served by the Stark County Educational Service Center. The purpose of the annual event is to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education as well as to honor those individuals who are making a real difference in our community through their dedication to music education. The finalists were selected by a panel of judges representing the orchestra and community.