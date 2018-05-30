My Favorite Recipe: Magic Custard Pie!

Last Saturday, J. David Ress asked me for my favorite recipe. He featured it on his Saturday show “Local Places, Local Faces”. I’ve had so many of you asking for the recipe, I decided to post it here. It’s so easy and so yummy! Enjoy:

LOVE Custard Pie.

Magic Custard Pie

1/4 c margarine

4 eggs

3/4 c sugar

1 pinch salt

2 c milk, 2%

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 c all-purpose flour

Directions:

Put all ingredients into a blender and blend for 30 seconds.

Pour into buttered 9 inch pie pan. Sprinkle with nutmeg.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

The flour settles and makes its own crust!