The Mystery Oreo Flavor is???

I’m not sure that all of us have palates that are refined and sophisticated enough to detect different notes in expensive wines, but we sure as hell have palates that can tell us what kind of cookie we’re eating.

In case you missed it, back in October, Oreo released a MYSTERY flavor. And if you guessed it correctly, you could win $50,000. Most people immediately said they thought the flavor was FRUITY PEBBLES. And they just revealed the correct answer . . . drum roll . . . Fruity Pebbles. There’s no word on who won the $50,000.