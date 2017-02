NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 14, 2017) – North Canton police have identified the man found dead in a car parked in Price Park on Monday.

He is 68-year-old Charles Clevenger of Massillon.

A coroner’s investigator says Clevenger died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Park visitors alerted police of a man in a car who appeared to be in distress.