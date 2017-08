MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Massillon police and the Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit are investigating an incident at Affinity Medical Center where three nurses took ill.

Officers were informed when they arrived that Narcan had been used to revive the three.

They had begun cleaning a patient’s room early Monday morning when they began to get sick.

Metro is investigating to determine if the substance they encountered might have been fentanyl or carfentanil.