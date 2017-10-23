National Mole Day – A Local Teacher Explains! *Listen Here

October 23rd is National Mole Day! This special day is for all you Chemistry majors, teachers, or plain ol’ Chemistry enthusiasts out there. Not the mole on your face, not the mole that tears up your yard..or even the one that’s a “snitch”. It’s a day for scientists! Here’s local teacher “Jim” explaining it on Canton’s Morning News this morning!

The celebration of this day began in the early 1980’s as a way to create interest and have a bit of fun in Chemistry classes across the United States. Celebrate this day by engaging in some mole-appropriate activities such as, baking a mole cake, coming up with your own mole-inspired jokes, or creating a one of a kind mole jingle. Avogadro would be proud!