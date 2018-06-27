National Museum of Psychology Opens at U of Akron

David B. Baker, Ph.D. the Executive Director of the new Cummings Center for the History of Psychology, will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show on Wednesday.
The center showcases “What It Means to be Human”; designed by internationally renowned Dennis Barrie (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame).
According to Dr. Baker, it is the only place you can see…
- home movies of Sigmund Freud and a reproduction of his office complete with a couch,
- artifacts from the notorious Stanford Prison Experiment,
- the simulated shock generator used in Stanley Milgram’s studies of obedience, and
- the inflatable “Bobo” doll used in an experiment on aggressive behavior through imitation to study the impact of television violence on children.
WHERE: Cummings Center for the History of Psychology (CCHP), 73 S College St, Akron, OH 44308