National Museum of Psychology Opens at U of Akron

David B. Baker, Ph.D. the Executive Director of the new Cummings Center for the History of Psychology, will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show on Wednesday.

The center showcases “What It Means to be Human”; designed by internationally renowned Dennis Barrie (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame).

According to Dr. Baker, it is the only place you can see…

home movies of Sigmund Freud and a reproduction of his office complete with a couch,

artifacts from the notorious Stanford Prison Experiment,

the simulated shock generator used in Stanley Milgram’s studies of obedience, and

the inflatable “Bobo” doll used in an experiment on aggressive behavior through imitation to study the impact of television violence on children.

WHERE: Cummings Center for the History of Psychology (CCHP), 73 S College St, Akron, OH 44308