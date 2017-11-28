Does That Nation’s Social Mood Help Name Your Baby?

Alan Hall, a senior analyst at the Socionomics Institute (www.socionomics.net), a think tank dedicated to using data on social mood to understand and anticipate social trends.–says that baby names become more imaginative when the nation feels optimistic.

Hall was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning, and he said, “Parents increasingly tend to give their children unusual, even unique, names during and shortly after positive social mood trends.Parents are more likely to choose ordinary names during and shortly after negative mood trends.”

Gary asked how he measured the country’s social mood?