Are Natural Cures Better Than What the Doctor Prescribes?
By Gary Rivers
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 12:01 PM

Dr. Cass Ingram has since written over 20 books on natural healing—and took time Thursday morning to call into the Gary Rivers Show to share some “prescriptions”.

Example:  For Sore Throats:  “When applied directly upon the throat, oregano oil rapidly eliminates pain and inflammation, plus it quickly destroys the causative organism,” says Dr. Ingram. Or, for a runny nose: 

” Inhale the wild oregano oil frequently, place a drop or two of oil of oregano on the skin next to the nose; consume it under the tongue, five or more drops twice daily” says Ingram.

 

 

