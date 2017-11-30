Are Natural Cures Better Than What the Doctor Prescribes?

Dr. Cass Ingram has since written over 20 books on natural healing—and took time Thursday morning to call into the Gary Rivers Show to share some “prescriptions”.

Example: For Sore Throats: “When applied directly upon the throat, oregano oil rapidly eliminates pain and inflammation, plus it quickly destroys the causative organism,” says Dr. Ingram. Or, for a runny nose:

” Inhale the wild oregano oil frequently, place a drop or two of oil of oregano on the skin next to the nose; consume it under the tongue, five or more drops twice daily” says Ingram.