The Cavs lost to the Warriors 118-113. LeBron James had 39 points in the loss, Kyrie Irving had 38 points. The Cavs now trail Golden State 3-0. Game 4 is on Friday night. Watch the post game analysis with Kenny Roda and Jon Bozeka below:

