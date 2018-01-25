NBA All-Star Rosters Selected by LeBron And Stephen Curry

LeBron James from the Cavs and Stephen Curry from the Warriors were the leading vote getters in the 2018 NBA All-Star balloting and thus were named captains to pick the rosters for this year’s game.

The two NBA Champions and MVP’s, in a new format this year, got to select there teams that will play in the 67th All-Star game in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on February 18th.

James selected his current Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love, as well as his former teammate Kyrie Irving to be part of Team LeBron, reuniting Cleveland’s Big 3 that helped the Cavs win the NBA Championship in 2016.

Here are the complete Team LeBron and Team Stephen rosters:

TEAM LeBRON:

Starters: LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers, DeMarcus Cousins – New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis – New Orleans, Kevin Durant – Golden State, Kyrie Irving – Boston Celtics.

Reserves: LaMarcus Aldridge – San Antonio Spurs, Bradley Beal – Washington Wizards, Kevin Love – Cleveland Cavaliers, Victor Oladipo -Indiana Pacers, Kristaps Porzingis – New York Knicks, John Wall – Washington and Russell Westbrook – Oklahoma City Thunder.

TEAM STEPHEN:

Starters: Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks, DeMar DeRozan – Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden – Houston Rockets.

Reserves: Jimmy Butler -Minnesota Timberwolves, Draymond Green – Golden State, Al Horford -Boston, Damian Lillard – Portland Trail Blazers, Kyle Lowry – Toronto, Klay Thompson – Golden State, Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota.